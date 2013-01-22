0 0 0

The Samsung Galaxy S8 camera is pretty incredible, it’s easily one of the best cameras I’ve tested this year, yet Galaxy Note 8 is even better. There’s no reason to deny it, but this is actually your chance to get the best out of it. For example, the Note 8’s Live Focus mode uses the secondary camera to create a true three-dimensional depth map that attempts to distinguish a foreground subject from the background. In fact, Live Focus is what Samsung calls the Note 8’s ability to blur the background of your image and the results are better than anticipated.

This is amazing indeed and even though it’s Samsung‘s first attempt at this chapter, I think it has done a great job overall. Do you want to learn how to use Galaxy Note 8 Live Focus? Be sure of the fact that I am here to guide you once again.

To access this option, you have to tap the Live Focus button right above the shutter. At that precise point, be sure that the camera will zoom in, just like if you were using the tele camera, and then prompt you to be at least four feet away from your subject.

The special trick is that the phablet comes with the ability to adjust how much blur is applied to the background, which you can control with a slider just above the shutter button. You can also adjust the blur after a picture is taken, with the help of Samsung’s Gallery app.

Just as it usually happens with all telephoto lens, the Live Focus images don’t look great in low light or in case of having a busy background. However, Samsung comes with a solution: it seems that there is a third button from the left at the top of the camera app when in Live Focus mode turns on Dual Capture, which actually saves both the Live Focus image and the standard wide angle image. After that, feel free to choose between the Live Focus image or the wide angle shot in Samsung’s Gallery app.

There is though an issue that you should know about right from the start – the Dual Capture will take up about three times as much memory as standard photos, so a microSD card is a must if you’ll turn into a fan.