Track your Expenses with Mint for Android

0 0 0

Traveling these days is a must and the need to track your expenses along the way can become really frustrating. A good app, though, can make things a lot easier — not only during the trip but afterwards too, when you go shopping or simply want to be organized in your daily life too.

Let me assure you of the fact that there are plenty of Android apps which have been created to help users track and report on their expenses. Some of them are for business purposes only, while others can be used for both personal and work finance tracking.

Mint is actually a replacement for an older app called Mint Bills. Both are developed by Intuit, the same company that does the popular TurboTax, so be sure that you only get the best. This app has a lot of features that you should know about, so keep on reading and decide if this is the app that you are looking for or not.

First of all, let me tell you that you can see everything in one place, manage your bills and money, and even pay your bills if you want to. The Mint app will also provide your credit score, remind you of upcoming bill payments, multi-factor authentication, as well as a web app that you can use. And you can easily track and pay bills right alongside your account balances. You’ll know what’s due, when it’s due, and what you can pay at the moment.

The very same Mint app also shows you how your cash is moving in real time, like your credit card debts, investments, expenses, and deposits. This can be especially helpful to those who use their credit cards for all purchases, helping you stay aware of how much money you really have each month. If you want to use cash, you can still take advantage of this feature, but you just have to manually enter each purchase made with cash.

Even more, you can get bill pay reminders so you pay bills on time. Schedule payments on the spot or for later, so make sure that missed payments and credit card fees are just a part of the past. And don’t hesitate to get your free credit score, no credit card required. You’ll learn how it’s calculated and get tips even if Intuit is not a credit repair company.

This is one of those budget apps with a lot of features and totally worthy of your attention, so you won’t regret giving it a try. If your focus is on saving your money and counting every penny, this app will save you.

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance waits for you right here.