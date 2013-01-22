0 0 0

Budgeting your money is essential these days. There is no shame in needing some extra help managing your finances, but quite the opposite, this comes as a proof that you are organized. We can help with the best budget apps for Android and trust me when I say that you can easily budget your money with Monefy – Money Manager.

This comes as a fairly popular app for budgeting. You must simply add each expense you do and nothing more than that! Monefy is going to help you. The ability to manually enter an expense is something that can be found on all similar apps, so just add new transactions when you are buying a coffee or taking a taxi. It’s done in one click, because you do not need to fill anything except the expense amount, so what could it be easier than that?

All the apps’ functions happen on the main page of the app. This page basically includes all the categories of expenses – eating out, transportation, health and medical, food, toiletries, etc. so, every time you make a transaction, simply tap the required category and enter the amount. And you can also log in your incoming cash to help you sort out your budget more appropriately.

Even better, with Monefy you have the chance to synchronize data between devices using your own Dropbox account. Therefore, feel free to create or change records, add new categories or delete old ones and they will be also present on the second Android device!

Let me assure you of the fact that Monefy doesn’t come with any type of ads, but it simply provides an In-App Purchase option to unlock some premium features. To be more precise, a purchase of $2.50 (which is far from emptying your wallet), you get extra features such as password protection, Synchronization of data on multiple devices with the help of Dropbox, creating new categories, as well as customizable widgets for entering expense from the home screen and not only. Alongside that, you’ll get various currency support, a built-in calculator and even passcode protection.

However, as I always say it, the choice is yours to take and not mine! Monefy – Money Manager waits to be grabbed from this Google Play link right away.