BubblOO can easily cause Addiction

The same thing goes for Android games, but here I am to help you with a great new suggestion. Well, I have to tell you right from the start the fact that BublOOO is a very simple game in theory: you must unite at least 3 balls of the same color to make them along with the balls located underneath disappear.

In reality, the game is obviously not as easy as it sounds and it can cause addiction in no time.

Aren’t you afraid of that? Then, I can only hope that you have enough free time and strategic moves to make the right decisions. The game is fun and your wish to beat your top score will motivate you to keep playing and I think that many of you will appreciate that you have the chance to challenge your friends with GooglePlay support too.

To all these I have to add the simple UI, those fun sound effects, as well as a very beautiful design, so you have to try it out. If you wish you could get rid of those annoying apps, I totally get you, yet this is how things work these days! Free versions are full of ads, yet paid ones aren’t, so you are the one who must basically make a choice!

The Google Play link here provided is waiting for you. Have fun!