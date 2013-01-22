0 0 0

Do you also want to see what it’s like to be a professional pilot? If reality is sometimes hush on your wishes, then be sure of the fact that an Android game can help you. Android apps are amazing and some of them can let you sit behind the wheel of different aircraft and do interesting missions, from simple transportation of goods to complicated rescue operations.

Have I guessed your dream? Well, you have to try out this Flight Simulation Game: Airplane Convey Flight Pilot – Real Plane Sim and see if I am right or not.

As the game’s name suggests, we are talking about a flight simulation game. The game gives you the chance to fly several types of commercial aircraft through different missions. Yes, with the help of this game, you can become a pilot and fly your commercial jet to the destination. Guide and steer your plane throughout the entire city.

You can drive all the way you want, but be careful about something from the start and don’t say that you have not been warned.

To be more precise, I must warn you that you’d be mistaken if you think taking-off and landing are the only aspects to worry about. The game is actually much more challenging than you might imagine. Unleash the adventurous pilot inside you and fly free like a bird, but keep in mind that the flying and airport bits are not always simple either.

This is indeed an enjoyable game. Access this Google Play link for a fast and convenient download.

