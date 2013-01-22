0 0 0

In case of being the owner of a new Android smartphone or tablet, then you already know the fact that there are many ways that you can make it your own, from transferring contacts and apps to installing widgets and downloading amazing wallpapers. After all, one of the best things about Android is how easy it is to customize and set up your smartphone or tablet exactly as you want it.

Here I am with a guide for that matter, therefore don’t hesitate to keep on reading. You can enjoy fresh Ulephone U008 Pro stock wallpapers on your own Android and I am sure that you will not regret it. Most of the wallpaper options on smartphones and tablets are boring, but this isn’t the case.

We have extracted the official wallpapers that have been made available on the smartphone by Ulephone on their smartphone that can be taken on your own the device. There are 24 wallpapers that come inside the smartphone out of the box. Also, the quality of wallpapers is Full HD and all of the wallpapers come in a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution.

Don’t hesitate to access the link to the zip file below which contains all the wallpapers bundled in a folder so that you can have all the wallpapers at one place, at your own convenience. Here’s what you have to do:

Enjoy Fresh Ulephone U008 Pro Stock Wallpapers:

Grab the folder that I have told you about before straight from here; Extract it on your computer; Then, you need to copy all the wallpapers to your device’s internal or external storage; Open the Gallery App and browse the Ulephone U008 Pro Stock Wallpapers which you have just copied; Let me remind you that you can also use ES File Explorer or any File Manager to locate them and then, tap on the wallpaper and choose view in Gallery. For that, read this guide on how to Take ES File Explorer on any Android Device; Press the Menu or the Options key and choose Set as and then Home Screen or Lock Screen; With this, the selected Ulephone U008 Pro Stock Wallpaper will be applied as Home Screen or Lockscreen background on your own device.

In addition to wallpapers, you can add custom ringtones and notification sounds – and given that there’s such a huge number to choose between, you can also just set them to automatically update periodically. There are apps for that, you know.