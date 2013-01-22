0 0 0

Samsung has brought back the Galaxy Note. After the Galaxy Note 7’s disaster, many feared that the handset would mark the end of the series, but it’s not even the case to think of such a thing. We have a beast on our hands and there’s no buyer’s remorse this time. With the S Pen stylus and some of the most up to date software on the planet, the Galaxy Note 8 is a feature-packed phone, but some of the highlights can be hidden under the surface.

And be sure that there’s no problem if you need a little help on figuring out things. For example, you might be thinking of the chance to add and remove Languages on your Galaxy Note 8 phablet and I totally get you on that.

Do you speak several languages? Why not setting up your phone to recognize and type multiple languages? This is a multilingual device that can let you play a game made in another country, even if the language isn’t supported. Just add that language to the list! Most of the time, screens and apps will use your default language. If the default language is not supported in an app, then the next supported language on the list will be used.

This list of language settings can be accessed and modified using the main “Language and Input” menu, so waste no more time and let me guide you.

Add and Remove Languages on your Galaxy Note 8 Phablet:

For the start, you must navigate to Apps > Settings; Touch Search, and then search for and select Language and input; Then, tap Language; To add a language, touch Add language; Select the desired language; To remove a language, touch EDIT on the top right; Touch the language you want to remove and then touch DELETE.

You can also easily switch the language on your phone. Let me show you how to do it:

Go to Apps > Settings; Touch Search, and then search for and select Language and input; Touch Language; Touch EDIT; To rearrange the languages, drag the Up-Down Arrow next to a language to the desired position; Then, just hit Back.