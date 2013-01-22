0 0 0

There is no secret about the fact that Galaxy Note 8 tops Samsung’s already excellent S8 and S8 Plus with dual cameras, a powerful processor and a boatload of stylus tricks. It is actually the most feature-rich Android phone that you can buy at the moment and I am sure of the fact that you don’t regret buying it.

When it comes to customizing the Galaxy Note 8 Quick Settings, what exactly do you have in mind?

We’re asking because you have a lot of options and plenty of them can actually work in your favor. A major software tweak from Samsung is none other than Quick Settings and here I am with a nee tutorial for you.

How to Customize Galaxy Note 8 Quick Settings:

First of all, you have to pull down the notification bar; Be sure of the fact that there are a bunch of quick and easy to access settings at the top, so take a closer look here; Then, you must pull down again to expand it with even more options, screen brightness slider and more. Additionally, this is all customizable so it fits your needs exactly; So, swipe down twice and you’ll see the entire quick settings menu; After that, feel free to long-press and hold down any icon; Up next, don’t hesitate to drag it where you’d like. I tend to keep a list as my first five optipns – WiFi, Bluetooth, Vibrate (or Silent mode), the Flashlight, as well as Airplane mode, but you can have your own list with the best options. Drag and drop what you need at the beginning for an easy access and make the Note 8 device yours.

I hope that his was helpful. And the site provides plenty more articles just like this one to help you out, so keep on reading.

