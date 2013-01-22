0 0 0

It’s great when you have the chance to tweak your device to your liking and I know that many of you are thinking of various ways for making their device faster for a better user experience. This even includes amazingly powerful devices such as the latest Galaxy Note 8 and believe it or not, it’s in your power to speed up web browsing on your Galaxy Note 8.

This time I want you to know that you can do it by examining the Note 8 features that are concealed on Google chrome. I strongly suggest that no change should be made to any special settings or options in Chrome://banners menu. This is on the grounds that in the event that you do this, your web browser may be slower or might even be unsteady. The alternatives that are specified are for features that are forthcoming or for an improved testing, so do not waste any more time.

You can also: Learn to Turn on Galaxy Note 8 Game Launcher

To be more precise, you can type in the address bar to get these features, so don’t hesitate to take a look at the guideline below on how to make the necessary changes.

How to Speed Up Web Browsing on your Galaxy Note 8:

First of all, you have to scroll to the Chrome Browser option; Up next, you must type or copy in the “chrome://flags” to the URL bar; Now, you have to check through to discover “Maximum tiles for interest area”; Reconstruct the Dropdown menu to 512 by clicking the title; In the end, you must choose to affirm the progressions by tapping on “Relaunch Now” close to the base.

Have you completed the guide? Don’t hesitate to share your thoughts below and please share this article online with friends.

Also learn: How to Use Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 feature called SmartSwitch or Setup Do-Not-Disturb on your Galaxy Note 8