Meet Notin App for Android

0 0 0

You may have read many articles and seen various videos listing out the best apps that are available for Android. However, I am sure of the fact that you cannot know them all and trust me when I say that Notin App for Android is also worthy of your full attention. Haven’t you heard of it up to now? It’s time to meet this app and see what it can do for you!

I personally think that this app is ideal for those people who tend to forget stuffs randomly, as well as for others who would like to keep up to their future tasks and conplicated schedules. I am saying all these as long as this app lets you easily input into the text field any tasks you would be planning to carry out in the near future.

After writing or inputting the task into the text field, all you have to do is to simply tap the + button to add the task to your Android device’s notification center. Like that, you have added a task you would like to be reminded of to the notification center of your device. It stays there in the notification center until you choose to dismiss it. I don’t know about you, but I love that the reminder doesn’t pop-up or rings, it just sits there and still does its job much more efficiently than other similar apps. Don’t you think so too?

Therefore, Notin helps you in reminding things you need to do, random numbers you do not want to save in your contacts and many more through the help of Notifications.

Grab Notin – notes in notification as soon as possible if you are ready for a change. Download the app via the Google Play Store link given here and let me know if you like it.