High-end smartphones like your Samsung Galaxy Note 8 may still suffer from minor to serious performance issues. If your Note 8 phone is acting up crazy, be sure of the fact that I am here to help you. A quick reboot fixes almost any minor Galaxy Note 8 problem, but that isn’t always an option and you know it better than anyone else.

There are times when the phone stops responding completely. In such cases, hard resetting it fixes almost all of the issues and is a recommended and easy fix before taking your Note 8 to a support center for professional technical assistance.

Factory reset takes your phablet to its original / factory condition which means your data will be wiped off. Once you have created a backup of your Galaxy Note 8 data, it’s time to proceed with the actual operation. Even more, make sure to juice up your smartphone to at least 60% or keep it plugged in during the procedure.

I am sure that you don’t want to have your device turn off when you hard reset it or it will create further issues. Choose one of the two procedures as they both lead you to the very same result.

How to Reset your Samsung Galaxy Note 8:

Connect the Note 8 device to a power outlet using a power block and USB cable; Then, power the phone completely off; Press and hold Volume Up, then press and release Power. If you did everything correctly, the Samsung Galaxy logo appears right away and you can also see “Recovery Booting” in the upper-left corner of the screen; Use the Volume Down button to toggle the selection to wipe data/factory reset; After that, just press the Bixby button to make that selection; Use the Volume Down button to toggle the selection to Yes — delete all user data; Then, just press the Bixby button; The factory reset process will begin. At the end, you must select the “reboot system now” option, and your device will restart in its factory reset state.

As I have told you, this is basically the last resort if you’re experiencing problems or if you are trading it in for a different phone.