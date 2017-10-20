Instant Apps are a completely new and exciting idea: instead of downloading an app from the Play Store that takes time, resources, as well as expensive mobile data Android, Instant Apps allows Android users to run your apps instantly, without installation.
Android users experience what they love about apps—fast and beautiful user interfaces, high performance, and great capabilities—with just a tap and you know that I have already showed you how simple is to Learn to Enable Android Instant Apps.
Instant apps can be opened simply by pressing a link or a button which will bring up an app’s UI, but what should you do after that? Here I am to help you with a detailed guide on that matter.
How to Use Android Instant Apps:
- First of all, you have to perform a Google search for one of the supported applications that currently support this feature. Note that the list includes apps such as Jet, Onefootball, Citymapper, Realtor, Jet, Vimeo, dotloop, NYTimes Crosswords Wish, Buzzfeed, Periscope, yet be sure of the fact that more apps will be added in the future and there is even a new category which makes it easier to identify and find apps that support the feature;
- Scroll down and select the app listing that includes the word Instant;
- Tap Open app;
- Up next, once the Instant App loads up, you can use it just like you would with any other app that’s been downloaded via the Google Play Store;
- You can also choose to pull down your notification shade, then tap App info;
- From here, feel free to install the app, clear the app’s data, and even see which permissions it’s been granted;
- If you love what you have discovered and want the whole experience, tap on Get the app to download it from the Play Store.