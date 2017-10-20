Instant Apps are a completely new and exciting idea: instead of downloading an app from the Play Store that takes time, resources, as well as expensive mobile data Android, Instant Apps allows Android users to run your apps instantly, without installation.

Android users experience what they love about apps—fast and beautiful user interfaces, high performance, and great capabilities—with just a tap and you know that I have already showed you how simple is to Learn to Enable Android Instant Apps.

Instant apps can be opened simply by pressing a link or a button which will bring up an app’s UI, but what should you do after that? Here I am to help you with a detailed guide on that matter.

How to Use Android Instant Apps: