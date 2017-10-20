It feels like it was yesterday… I am talking about Samsung being in the situation of discontinuing the Galaxy Note 7 because of those terrible exploding batteries. We can all remember the frustration, so it’s no surprise that analysts had plenty of doubts about whether the Korean electronics giant would ever recover from such a disaster.

However, we can all see that it did, Galaxy Note 8 shines in its full glory and its Selfie Shooter is now the one that I am focusing all my attention upon. Do you know that you have the chance to create impressive GIFs using the Note 8 camera? The Galaxy Note8 packs in a handful of cool camera modes and the Animated GIF mode is one of them.

All you need to do is to follow these steps and be sure that you will love the result:

Make a Galaxy Note 8 GIF Using the Selfie Shooter:

First of all, open the stock camera app provided with Note 8; Then, you have to swipe left to access the camera modes; Now, you must tap on the download button; Don’t hesitate to select Animated GIFs from the list of options; Up to this point, whenever you want to record an impressive moment, hoist up your camera, record and send.

Be though careful about one aspect – the GIFs you Galaxy Note 8 creates can be very large — between 10 and 20MB, so make sure that you don’t run out of space, at least not yet.

Let me give you another tip about this impressive device. Since we are at this chapter, you should also know that Live messages can be converted to GIFs that you can send to anyone you want. Apple’s Live Photos can only capture a little bit of video before and after a photo is shot to add motion to the image, but you are getting much more than that.

And you don’t have to use a photo as the basis of a Live Message; you can also choose to start drawing and capture the animation, then feel free to send it.