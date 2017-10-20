The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 phablet is without any doubt one of the most powerful Android devices of the moment. Latest specifications and software features have made it an excellent choice, even for those who were undecided or unwilling to give Samsung’s a second try.

However, all of a sudden, the device might start to gives users scrolling issues in the gallery and sometimes even in the settings menu. There are other users complaining about a choppy and laggy performance when scrolling down a webpage, and when scrolling through other apps and this is clearly annoying.

If you experience the very same issues with your Galaxy Note 8, here’s the information you need to hopefully fix the error as soon as possible.

How to Fix Galaxy Note 8 Scrolling issues:

This scrolling issue seems to be faced by users who have also installed a Bixby button remapper app and there is no surprise in that. The truth is that people want the Bixby button to do more than just launching a half-baked Assistant. Despite of the fact that Samsung now allows a way to kind of deactivate the button, it still cannot officially be set for a different function, so remapper apps are more and more popular these days.

And compared to Google Assistant, Apple’s Siri, and even Amazon’s Alexa, Bixby seems to be at the beginning of the road, adding one more reason to give a try to such apps. In such cases, once you’ve remapped the Bixby button, you have the chance to see a quick glimpse of the app before your custom action is executed. It’s not a perfect solution, but it’s so much nicer than being stuck with a useless button on the side of your phone—or worse, actually launching Bixby.

However, you see that everything has a cost these days and this is the price that you are paying for wanting more. Until these scrolling issues are addressed in an official way, your only option for now is to uninstall the remappper app.