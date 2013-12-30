Update Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 to Android 4.4.2 with ParanoidAndroid Firmware

0 1 0

It’s no mystery that Android 4.4.2 could bring several new features and would come as a major upgrade to your Galaxy Tab 2 7.0, but unfortunately, we cannot be talking about an official release at this point. So, if you still want all those tempting improvements that you probably know of, then the best way is to update your handset with a custom ROM firmware. To be more specific, we are talking about the Android 4.4.2 KitKat based ParanoidAndroid firmware and we can tell you from the start that this Paranoid platform has the appreciation of so many Android users that it can actually compared to the popular AOKP and CM 11 systems.

As you continue reading below, we will guide you through the entire process of updating your Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 to Android 4.4.2; but you must first review the risks before proceeding to the actual tutorial.

Review the risks:

If you are thinking that you are ready to complete this guide and install ParanoidAndroid on your Galaxy Tab 2 7.0, then the first thing that you must have in mind is that this software isn’t official. The ROM is developed by the PA Team and Chirag_Galani, so it has nothing to do with Google or with Samsung;

As long as it is just a custom ROM, you should expect to come with some bugs in it; among the issues that have been reported so far we can mention the lack of the keyboard visibility by default. For that, you should skip all settings and go to Settings/language&input/default input/ and disable hardware keyboard at first boot;

The model number of your handset much be P3100/P3110, so we advise you not to not flash this custom ROM on any other version or Samsung handset;

The warranty of your smartphone will get voided since all the operations mentioned included in this step-by step guide are not official; if you want to find out how you can restore the warranty, we invite you to find out more details from here;

We won’t be liable if any sort damage occurs to your Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 or its components; we want to make it clear that it is completely up to you to follow this risky procedure.

Preparatory steps:

A full backup is recommended as long as you can lose everything that’s currently saved on the internal storage of your handset due to a full factory wipe and wipe/system included. So, don’t hesitate to back up your important files, contacts, call logs, messages, APN Settings, apps and more;

Go to “Settings > Applications > Development > USB debugging” in order to enable the USB Debugging Mode;

For completing the steps from below a computer is required;

Don’t leave aside that the official USB cable of your device is required as well and that you temporary have to deactivate the antimalware and Firewall protection;

The battery must be at least 50% charged, or your Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 might get turned off right in the middle of the update operation and you wouldn’t want for that to happen;

Do you know about the necessity of having the latest CWM or the TWRP recovery already installed on your device in order to complete this procedure won’t work?

Download both the GAPPS FILE and the ROM FILE to your computer and then connect it to the device and move both the zip files to its root storage. Remember that you don’t have to unzip them yet.

How to update Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 to Android 4.4.2 with ParanoidAndroid Firmware (procedure available for both CWM and TWRP recoveries):

After disconnecting the original USB cord, turn off your Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 and boot it into recovery mode by pressing Volume Up and Power button and releasing them only after the Samsung logo appears on screen; ParanoidAndroid comes with some extra features that cannot be found on the default version of Android system and if they aren’t what you are looking for, then fell free to restore the old firmware.In order to do so, it is the perfect time to perform a Nandroid backup of your existing ROM by selecting Backup and Restore; You must select ‘wipe data/factory reset’ from recovery and return to the main menu. In just a few minutes the data wipe should be complete; Select ‘wipe cache partition’ and after wiping process done, select ‘advance’ followed by ‘Wipe Dalvik Cache’; Return to recovery and from select ‘install zip from SD card’ from the main menu followed by ‘choose zip from SD card’ where you have placed the ParanoidAndroid custom ROM firmware; Repeat the process for the GAPPS File and also install it; After the installation process is completed, you have to go to ‘+++++Go Back+++++’ and reboot the handset by selecting ‘reboot system now’ from the recovery menu.

That was all. Now you can simply enjoy your Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 with Android 4.4.2 KitKat installed on it! And if your device gets bootloop, we suggest you to do a factory reset and the problem should be solved.