How to Fix Bricked (Unbrick) Galaxy S5 with ease

0 0 2

Having problems with your Samsung Galaxy S5? Have you managed to damage or brick your Galaxy S5 and now you want to fix the issues without taking your Android smartphone back to service? In that case you need to use and apply a dedicated troubleshooting solution. In order to fix your bricked device I have developed the guidelines from below where I have mentioned some of the best and easy to use methods that are compatible with all the models of the recently released Samsung Galaxy S5.

Is your Galaxy S5 bricked?

The first thing to tell is whether your Galaxy S5 is bricked or not. Anyway, before answering to the mentioned question you should know that you can brick or damage your phone in two ways: you can experience a hardware brick or a software brick. The hardware issue means that you cannot use your Galaxy S5 at all – basically your phone can be rebooted, powered on, charged, entered in recovery, rebooted by using a computer and so on. In that case your device is dealing with major issues which cannot be resolved by using the steps from below. Usually, hard bricked smartphones must be returned to service for technical inspection.

A soft bricked Samsung Galaxy S5 on the other hand can be easily fixed by using the guidelines explained during the present step by step guide. A soft brick implies in the following problems: your Galaxy S5 gets stuck in a boot loop, you can’t get pass the recovery mode menu, your device is running slow and with lags, the screen freezes often, you get force close errors, you can reboot your phone, you can power up your device and more.

So, is your Galaxy S5 damaged? Well, if you are reading this tutorial then the answer is definitely yes. Anyway, don’t panic as we will try to fix your bricked Galaxy S5 with ease.

Why is my Galaxy S5 bricked?

It will be a good idea to know why your Galaxy S5 phone is facing problems and how to prevent these issues on the future. Usually, soft bricked devices are the result of unofficial or custom procedures. For example you can end up in bricking or damaging your Android smartphone while trying to unlock its bootloder, to gain root access, to install CWM recovery or any other custom recovery image, to update with a custom ROM firmware and so on. Because of that, when applying operations like the ones mentioned above ensure that you are using proper tutorials that have been already tested by other users or by experienced developers.

Can I take my Galaxy S5 back to service?

Now, if you Galaxy S5 get bricked on a daily use and you haven’t performed any unofficial operation, you can take your phone back to service for official assistance and more likely the intervencion will be free as you have the Samsung warranty still valid.

But, if you have damaged your handset when applying a custom operation, going back to service is not really an option for you. You see, when performing unofficial operations, the warranty gets void (learn how to restore the warranty), which means that the technical service might be quite expensive. In that case you need to learn how to fix your bricked (unbrick) Samsung Galaxy S5 by yourselves. In that matter I recommend you to try the steps from below; as you will see I have detailed more methods, so you should be able to try in fixing your damaged Android smartphone in various ways.

Prepare your phone if possible

If you can still use your device in any way, try to prepare it for the troubleshooting process. In that matter you should charge its battery before doing anything else. Also, a computer will be used – if you will try to downgrade or reinstall the stock Android OS using Odin – and on the same you need to deactivate – temporarily only – the security tools. The best will be to backup the Galaxy S5 data, but if your phone is bricked I doubt you can do the same; furthermore the best will also be to enable usb debugging option on your device. On your computer you must install the phone’s USB drivers or else you won’t be able to properly use Odin in order to flash stock Android OS.

How to Unbrick Samsung Galaxy S5

Try to make a hard reset

In most cases, especially when the problems are not complex, you should try to hard reset the Samsung Galaxy S5. Usually this method is resolving the issues and you can then use your phone without any problems. Making a hard reset is easy as you have a dedicated tutorial already explained here on Android Flagship – just use the link from above.

The hard reset can resolve problems like: boot loop issues, force closes errors, lags, battery drain problems, or screen freezes situations.

Try to enter recovery mode for performing other clean up operations

In addition to the factory reset you should also try the steps from below for unbricking the Galaxy S5. These steps are a must have especially after applying an update or after flashing a custom ROM firmware by using CWM recovery.

Enter recovery mode on Samsung Galaxy S5.

From recovery select “wipe data factory reset”.

Then go back to recovery mode menu and select “wipe cache partition”.

Also, from main menu of recovery select “advanced” and the “wipe dalvick cache”.

Then go back to Android OS by picking “reboot system now”.

Install stock Android OS with Odin – take your Galaxy S5 back to initial state

If you can’t fix your bricked Galaxy S5 by using the steps from above, try to use the guidelines from below in order to downgrade / install stock / official Android OS on your smartphone.

First of all, on your computer download Odin (use this link), unzip the program and install it by following the on screen prompts. Then download the stock Galaxy S5 Android OS – you can visit SamMobile.com in that matter. Unzip the update file on your computer. Enter your Galaxy S5 in download mode – your phone must be turned off; press Volume Down, Home and Power buttons at the same time and hold the keys until the download mode is being displayed. Run Odin on the computer and connect your smartphone with the PC. On the program you must look for the “added” message – if not you should restart the update process from step 1. Then from the same tool you need to pick the “PA” option. And then you should select the Android OS from your computer. Click on “start” without making any other changes on Odin and wait while the stock / official Android OS is being installed on your Galaxy S5. In the end, when on Odin the “pass” message will be displayed – unplug the USB cord and reboot your phone.

Conclusions

Those were the troubleshooting solutions you should try for fixing your bricked Samsung Galaxy S5. These unbrick methods have been previously tested so you can safely use the same for resolving your problems. Also, stay close as this tutorial will be updated with new fixing steps as soon as we manage to find useful fixing procedures that can be compatible with the Galaxy S5. Moreover, remember that this step by step guide is suitable with all the SGS5 models, including carrier branded ones. Use the comments area from below for sharing your issues with us and for sharing your experience with our readers.