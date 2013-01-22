NewsTab focuses on Regional Content

1 0 2

NewsTab is the ultimate newsreader for international readers and trust me when I say that you won’t get any better option. The app is designed for enjoyable browsing among your favorite news sources with an image reach, experience that I bet that you are looking for quite some time.

NewsTab is the special app which focuses on regional content rather than global content and I can assure you of the fact that you get the best. NewsTab already covers over 130 regions around the world, so with such a large coverage, you can follow a range of publications from your country of choice.

The app lets you choose from major publishers like The Guardian, CNN, and The Economist, as well as local sources in several countries, and add individual RSS feeds. Some more useful features include simplified viewing, save for later option, following Twitter hashtags, video news, podcasts, and more.

When using the app, you can either just go through the headlines, or tap to get more information on every single news. So, with NewsTab you can simply follow any news topic, publisher or RSS feed, and organize them into news sections based on your preferences; you can even add your Twitter account and follow your timeline, users or hashtags.

And besides that it integrates with Twitter, the story is no different for Google News and you are free to create Google Alerts for specific keywords so that you get notified when something of your interest happens.

Within the NewsTab app, you also have the options of a ‘card’ view, which provides a sequence of large tiles for each article, or a list view which allows you to see more of the headlines on one page. You can set the type of view individually for each of the sections that you’ve set up. You can choose the heading color for each section when you create them, and there are also dark and light themes so you can easily tailor the look of the screen to your own preferences.

So, NewsTab is a beautiful newsreader that deserves all your attention. And the best part is that NewsTab: My Daily News can be grabbed from here for free!