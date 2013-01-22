0 0 0

Measuring in at 6.3 inches, the Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display of the Note 8 is incredible. The corners of the display are slightly less rounded on the Note 8 than we were used to, which gives off the impression that there’s even more real estate to enjoy. And Note 8 owners will need every centimeter they can get in order to take advantage of the phone’s special features, including the Always On Display.

In fact, I think that one of the coolest things to enable on your Note 8 is the Always On screen, which can give you an at-a-glance look at the time, upcoming appointments or more. With a tall and thin design taken straight from the Infinity Display of Samsung’s Galaxy S8 devices, the Note 8 makes almost every other device look like a tiny dwarf, including the previous Note 7 and I personally love that.

I must though admit the fact that the feature draws a little extra power from the battery, but it’s worth it if you want to avoid looking at a black screen. And don’t you imagine that I blame Samsung for that; I actually think that the company’s decision to load the Note 8 with a much smaller battery than the Note 7 is a wise one, given what happened to last year’s handset.

Therefore, let’s not waste any more time and get to the actual guide. I know that this is what you have been waiting for.

How to Set Up the Always On Display on your Note 8 Phablet:

First of all, enter into the Settings’ Display section; You must now tap on Lock Screen and Security; Then, tap on the Always On Display option; Here, you can pick from six different display formats, including three clocks, a calendar, photos and even a special clock that’s squeezed in the curved edge of the display. The display can be set to always be on or even based on a schedule (if the device sits charging all night), so the choice is once again all yours.