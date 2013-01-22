How to Set Up the Always On Display on your Note 8 Phablet

by · 1 hour ago

Measuring in at 6.3 inches, the Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display of the Note 8 is incredible. The corners of the display are slightly less rounded on the Note 8 than we were used to, which gives off the impression that there’s even more real estate to enjoy. And Note 8 owners will need every centimeter they can get in order to take advantage of the phone’s special features, including the Always On Display.

In fact, I think that one of the coolest things to enable on your Note 8 is the Always On screen, which can give you an at-a-glance look at the time, upcoming appointments or more. With a tall and thin design taken straight from the Infinity Display of Samsung’s Galaxy S8 devices, the Note 8 makes almost every other device look like a tiny dwarf, including the previous Note 7 and I personally love that.

I must though admit the fact that the feature draws a little extra power from the battery, but it’s worth it if you want to avoid looking at a black screen. And don’t you imagine that I blame Samsung for that; I actually think that the company’s decision to load the Note 8 with a much smaller battery than the Note 7 is a wise one, given what happened to last year’s handset.

Therefore, let’s not waste any more time and get to the actual guide. I know that this is what you have been waiting for.

How to Set Up the Always On Display on your Note 8 Phablet:

  1. First of all, enter into the Settings’ Display section;
  2. You must now tap on Lock Screen and Security;
  3. Then, tap on the Always On Display option;
  4. Here, you can pick from six different display formats, including three clocks, a calendar, photos and even a special clock that’s squeezed in the curved edge of the display. The display can be set to always be on or even based on a schedule (if the device sits charging all night), so the choice is once again all yours.
Popa Loredana

Loredana has graduated Communication and Public Relations and works as a copywriter for over three years. She uses technology every day ( just as anyone else having her age ), but somehow things turned into something more than that. She just loves to discover more about what’s new and interesting, so why not combining that with her passion for writing? Here, on Android Flagship she contributes articles regarding the best choices that you could take when it comes to the latest Android releases and not only and she promises to keep you updated.