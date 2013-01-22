Prepare for an Amazing App: Get Rich or Die Smoking

0 0 0

Quitting smoking is the best thing you can do for yourself. Don’t postpone doing that any longer and get started now. If you’re finally ready to leave the smokes behind forever, I can assure you that help is in the palm of your hand. I am talking about all those innovative quit-smoking app offers up the virtual support you need.

Have you ever heard of the app known as Get Rich or Die Smoking? This app has a catchy title going for it (unlike others from this category), and a lot more. You just have to be willing to try it out as soon as possible.

Why do you spend so much money on a habit that affects your health every day? Why don’t you spend this money for something else (I am sure that there are so many wishes that cross your mind now that you even feel sorry for not trying this sooner)? This app helps you to stop smoking by showing what you can now afford with the money that you have saved.

However, the amazing Get Rich or Die Smoking goes further than just showing you how much money you save by not buying cigarettes. It also shows you what you can do now with that money instead and yes, there is a world of possibilities waiting for you out there!

Do not hesitate to chart your progress and choose to reward yourself with trophies (only if you deserve that, of course). You still get to see the health progress you’re making and if you are struggling to face all those cravings and are having a hard time dealing with withdrawal symptoms, if you were to give in to a craving, the app is there to help you!

I am talking about the fact that it comes with a special relapse button to hold you accountable. And if you are proud y what you’ve done, then don’t hesitate to keep it to yourself, but share your achievements via SMS, email, Facebook or many other applications.

Download Get Rich or Die Smoking from this Google Play link right away.