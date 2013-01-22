Collect Cards, Build Decks, Duel Other Players with Android Hearthstone

0 0 0

Hearthstone Heroes of Warcraft it’s been one of the best Android games ever since it was launched three years ago. How that time is not affecting its popularity? I make no mistake by saying that the concept that this game is based on is similar to games like Pokemon or Magic: The Gathering where your mission is to collect cards, build decks, and the duel other players using those decks.

So, this is what Android Hearthstone is about. You have to pick up your cards and be prepared to throw down the gauntlet! In Hearthstone, you play the hero whose mission isn’t at all easy. In minutes, you’ll be unleashing powerful cards to sling spells, to summon minions, and seize control of a battlefield where you stand a chance.

Don’t you know where to start from? You can find your perfect match in casual, ranked, and arena games, participate in crazy Tavern Brawls to prove that you are one of the best players, or practice against devious AI opponents and hone your skills in Hearthstone’s adventure mode.

There are some offline components, that’s true, but keep in mind the fact that the Android game is pretty much always online. And if this is not enough for you, then don’t hesitate to engage with cloud saving via battle.net which will allow you to play the game on your PC or mobile device interchangeably. Yes, I have been surprised to discover that my card collection is linked to my Battle.net account, so this game gives me the chance to switch my play between tablet and desktop with ease, whenever I want to do it.

Are you ready for this epic strategy game? If so, then you have only one more important thing to do before playing: Hearthstone Heroes of Warcraft can be grabbed from here and installed right away on your handset.