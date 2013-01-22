The adventure Continues on Android with Mega Man 6 Mobile

0 0 0

As some of you probably recall, the original Mega Man games were great fun back in their glory days. However, things aren’t always supposed to stay in the past. What you loved back then is back and now you can enjoy the games on Android phones thanks to Capcom.

Yes, you can get the first 6 Mega Man titles for $2 each, and re-live or get introduced to the platformer. While there were some frame rate problems initially reported, Capcom was clear about the fact that he has no rest until all of them are solved. Aside from the fact that you are using a touch screen, all the original controls are available here too, so let me tell you more about my favorite of all: Mega Man 6 Mobile.

With the help of the Global Robot Alliance, world peace seems to be assured and no one is worried any more. However, Mr. X, a supporter of the Alliance, subverts eight powerful robots from around the world and uses them in an attempt at global domination! This means just one thing: that Mega Man has to put a stop to an evil plot once again, no matter if it might be very hard! This version features a choice of two difficulty modes. I am talking about:

Normal Mode – in this case, the continue screen is displayed whenever Mega Man dies. Selecting Continue allows you to restart from the last checkpoint you passed in the current stage;

Hard Mode – This challenging mode limits your number of continues, there are also less checkpoints within stages and enemy attacks create more damage. Can you face such challenges?

Even more, the gameplay and difficulty have been optimized for Android smartphones, so it’s only natural for certain elements to differ from the original game, but I am sure that you will love the small changes. And I must also remind you of the jet-powered armor which lets you fly for as long as your energy gauge holds out!

Each armor type is unlocked by completing certain stages. And these settings can be adjusted in the game: I am talking about Sound – Increase the number to raise the volume; Speed – in order to choose between Normal and High to adjust gameplay speed; Vibration – this is set to “On” to have your device vibrate when Mega Man takes damage; Attack – Auto: hold the attack button for rapid-fire Mega Buster shots; Manual – in this case, each press of the attack button fires one Mega Buster shot; as well as Key Config in order to change the position of the in-game attack button and jump button.

Do you like this idea? If you do, them take Mega Man 6 Mobile from here.