Gamers will recognize Twitch as the incredibly popular game streaming site that allows anyone to watch live and recorded streams of just about every video game that you might think of, no matter if you are a professional or an amateur.

You can also explore the largest online live streaming community for gamers with Twitch for Android that I want to tell you more about! The Twitch app allows you to view Twitch streams from your mobile device, ranging from recorded games to live events, as well as interactive shows by developers and popular game publishers all over the word.

Just as developers claim, it doesn’t matter if you’re into Minecraft, League of Legends, Call of Duty, or even Clash of Clans, but this app has got you covered.

Users can follow particular games and channels, as well as engage in live chats with the other viewers. With Twitch, you can not only view channels that other gamers run, but also the official channels by Xbox, Sony, Blizzard, and several other developers. And you should know that you can also find a few channels that aren’t exclusively for gamers, making the Twitch community as diverse as it can be!

As I have told you from the start, the app also features some chat modes that work even if the channel is offline. Even more, you can also use a chat-only mode that disables the streaming features and you can also display your video externally on a Chromecast device.

So, with live and recorded video of top games, players and sports events, a full-featured chat, interactive shows by popular developers, the ability to follow channels and games you want to keep tabs on and Chromecast support, the Twitch Community is waiting for you.

Just take the Twitch app from here.

You may also write me down for any concerns about your Android device and this app. I am always ready to help you!