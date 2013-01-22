Find a Way Home in Another World

0 0 0

The feeling of getting your heart skip a bit and the rush you feel while playing a horror game are unique. A while ago, it was hard to find scary horror movies to fill up your appetite, but this isn’t a problem anymore. Even today I picked some of the scariest titles from the Google Play store and trust me when I say that Another World is totally worthy of your attention.

Another World is a port of an older game from the early 1990’s. You play the role of a scientist who ends up in another world. To be more precise, while he is in the middle of doing a new experiment, his laboratory is struck by lighting and destroyed, hurling him into another world, a world populated by humanoid creatures, where danger can spring at any moment.

The concept is similar to most similar games, therefore here you are chased by a wolf monster while you solve puzzles and try to find a way home. I must warn you from the start that some of the included puzzles will leave you totally confused, which leaves room for trial and repeated errors, as in most point-and-click puzzle games. However, the ending is totally worth the hard work.

The game isn’t horror on its own, but the atmosphere is definitely scary. And there are so many advantages that you cannot overpass – you can switch from the original graphics to HD graphics by sliding two fingers on the screen at any time in the game, there are no less than 3 difficulty modes: Normal (easier than the original), Hard (similar to the original) and Hardcore (harder than the original), not to mention the new Touch controls which are especially redesigned or classic D-pad (directional arrows and original action buttons). And even better, the graphics are amazing with a very user-friendly control.

You can pick the Another World game up for $3.99 with no in-app purchases or try it like that, in its free version too. The choice is all yours. And if you are still undecided, note that there are 5 languages available – I am talking about English, French, Italian, German, as well as Spanish.

Another World can be downloaded from here.