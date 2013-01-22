Dark Meadow: The Pact is a Survival Horror Game like no other

0 0 0

Halloween is coming, but there are far more ways to get yourself in the spirit of the season aside from dressing up and visiting your neighbors with the usual beg for candy. I am thinking of Android games that are included in the horror genre and Dark Meadow: The Pact is the one crossing my mind.

Don’t tell me that you haven’t heard about it up to now. This is a survival horror game inspired by Bioshock, Dark Meadow: The Pact has a post-apocalyptic setting and your mission is to defeat goblins roaming the dilapidated halls of an abandoned hospital, seeking the warm blood of the living. While exploring the haunted hospital, you will uncover several puzzles and weapons.

Failing to manage your attention wisely will give you the chance to explore the inside of the hospital. You can use in-game money to buy items and equipment that will help you survive the goblin onslaught.

A touch-centric game, The Pact has gesture-based controls that allow gamers to use common finger gestures while operating a crossbow or a sword. The controls are easy to master and quite fun. And I can assure you of the fact that The Pact takes advantage of Tegra 3’s quad-core CPU and GeForce GPU to take the best experience in mobile gaming even further, enhancing the game to deliver a surprising visual experience. We all dream of higher detail than ever before, so you have to try out this scary exploration-based game.

Therefore, the visuals in this game are top-notch and the controls are smooth and easy to learn. With amazing visuals, deep storyline, and excellent gameplay, this survival horror game might not let you sleep at night.

Grab the game from here.

