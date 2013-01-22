Install Galaxy S6 Theme Engine on Galaxy S5, S4 and Note 4

by · 1 year ago

Galaxy S6 was indeed the main figure from MWC 2015. The new Samsung branded smartphone comes with a redesigned look and with improved specs and features which provides more power than on any other similar Android featured devices. Thus, because of that I think that all the Android users would want to test the new Galaxy S6. Well, if you do want to experience the new phone but you don’t have enough money to buy it, then I have something special for you: I can show you how to port the Galaxy S6 Theme Engine on your own Galaxy S5, Galaxy S4 or Note 4.

As we all know, the Android system is great but when it comes to stock customization options your actions are really limited. For example, we don’t have a pre installed theme managed on our Android smartphones or tablets, whether we are talking about manufacturers like Samsung, HTC, LG or Sony. Of course, different OEMs tried to integrate ways of customization by developing dedicated theme managers, though the features aren’t satisfying enough.

That’s why, most of the Android users are trying to flash custom ROMs like CM12, AOKP and ParanoidAndroid. These custom Android updates bring specialized theme engines that can be then used for easily and smartly customize the Android system. Unfortunately, the custom ROMs comes with risks, so not all the users are willing to complete such a risky update operation.

Well, thanks to those of xda-developers you can now easily tweak your Galaxy S5, Galaxy S4 and Galaxy Note 4 by installing the new Galaxy S6 theme engine on your own smartphone or phablet. The best is that on the Galaxy S6 we have a theme manager that is similar with the CyanogenMod feature, thus you can now easily personalize and customize Samsung’s TouchWiz without installing a custom ROM firmware on your phone.

Anyway, do note that Galaxy S6 theme engine can be found only on the S6, so porting this feature on your Galaxy S5, S4 or Note 4 will imply in completing an unofficial flash process. Therefore, root access must be ensured first on your devices. When doing so, you will lose the warranty of your phones, so be careful when unloking your Android devices and try not to mess things up. Also, don’t forget to backup your data before completing the root process, or else you can end up in losing everything that’s important to you.

Now, if you are ready, let’s see how to load Galaxy S6 theme engine on your own Samsung Galaxy S5, S4 or Note 4 (probably this tutorial works on the Note 3 too, though we haven’t tested it for the mentioned device yet).

How to Install Galaxy S6 Theme Engine on Galaxy S5, S4 and Note 4

  1. Your Samsung branded device must feature stock TouchWiz on Lollipop OS, or else this tutorial won’t work.
  2. A root file browser must be flashed on your smartphone; if not, access Google Play and download such an app.
  3. From Google Play also download and install BusyBox. Then, open the tool and follow on screen prompts for flashing BusyBox script.
  4. Download the Galaxy S6 Theme Manager from here on your computer and unzip the package on desktop.
  5. Then, connect your S4, S5 or Note 4 with your PC and transfer the downloaded file to your device.
  6. Open Root Browser app, navigate to Lollipop_Themes_Enabler folder open it. You would find two sub-folders inside, namely app and csc.
  7. Open the app folder and copy its contents to System/app directory on your phone. Do not forget to set file permissions for each of the copied Apk files to rw-r–r– (0644).
  8. Next, head towards the csc folder and copy the theme_app_list.xml to System/csc.
  9. Perfect, now using the same Root Browser file navigate towards system/etc/, tap and hold floating_feature.xml and select open/edit option.
  10. Select the string dubbed as SEC_FLOATING_FEATURE_COMMON_CONFIG_CHANGEABLE_UI></SEC_FLOATING_FEATURE_COMMON_CONFIG_CHANGEABLE_UI.
  11. In the middle of the code add “theme v2” as showed: <SEC_FLOATING_FEATURE_COMMON_CONFIG_CHANGEABLE_UI>themev2</SEC_FLOATING_FEATURE_COMMON_CONFIG_CHANGEABLE_UI>.
  12. In the end, save the data and close the root browser tool.
  13. When done, reboot your device and enjoy.

So, there you have it; that’s how you can port Samsung Galaxy S6 theme engine on your own Galaxy S5, S4 or Galaxy Note 4.

