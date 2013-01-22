Amazing Oppo R9s Stock Wallpapers for your Android Device

0 0 0

The Oppo R9s is a mid-range smartphone, but despite of that you should know that it packs high-end hardware configuration. Even in such conditions something tells me that you might not be in a hunt for a new device, at least not at the moment. Am I right this time? That is why I want you to discover the amazing Oppo R9s Stock Wallpapers that might be prefect for the Android device that you are currently using.

To tell you the truth, these are some beautiful stock wallpapers which will look good on any smartphone. Well, the stock wallpapers that come with it are also in FHD resolution, but I hope that you won’t be disappointed about the fact that the smartphone features 3 brand new stock wallpapers with a 1080 x 1920 px resolution.

You can get a quick look at these wallpapers in the preview image, so could they be what you are looking for (I am especially talking about the one from the middle, with that beautifully designed flower)? If so, these simple steps are waiting for you, so follow them in the given order:

Take the Amazing Oppo R9s Stock Wallpapers on your Android Device:

First of all, you have to download them in a single zip with the help of this direct link; After that, you must choose a convenient location for the wallpapers from the zip; have you found it? Then extract them right away; Use your handset’s original USB cord in order transfer the wallpapers to your current device; Then, you need to enter into the Settings option; Up next, select an image from the new Oppo R9s wallpapers; As a last step, you just have to touch the OK or Set Wallpaper button in order to confirm your new selection and enjoy the changes.

If you want more options, then this is exactly what you can get. Just enter here and discover plenty of other wallpapers from handsets released all over the world, as well as app that let you create your own wallpapers in no time! I hope that you will like what we have prepared for you!