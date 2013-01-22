How to Beat the SAT with Ready4 SAT (Prep4 SAT)

0 0 0

I have always believed that education requires special attention and interest and to tell you the truth, it’s only human to need help sometimes. Google Play has some of the best teaching and learning apps in the world – and there have been quite a few for this year – but do you always know what to choose?

There are various criteria for making these kinds of judgments and I am not here to make a list, but to come with one suggestion – that might be a bit subjective, of course – about such an app that can help thousands of students beat the SAT. If you are looking for such an application too, then Ready4 SAT (Prep4 SAT) should be your one and only choice!

Ready4’s series of test prep apps, like Ready4 SAT, goes well beyond drilling you to answer practice questions. It actually aims to teach you the material and provides you the best test-taking tips in mobile-friendly chunks, so that you can study on your Android smartphone anywhere you want.

To be more precise, you get access to over 1,000 questions with detailed answer explanations, hundreds of flashcards, as well as in-depth score analysis for FREE when you download Ready4 SAT (Prep4 SAT). After all, this app even tries to match your potential SAT score with schools and academic programs around the world, just in case you are not motivated enough to study or if you need a more realistic view over your status.

I personally love the idea of that special Question of the Day which can also keep you engaged all the time. As for the Top Schools List feature, this gives you the possibility to browse between no less than 400 colleges and universities and add the schools you wish to apply to on your Top Schools List – keep in mind that the list is growing, so you definitely have plenty of options to choose from if you are still undecided. Speaking of that, the School Matcher feature lets you find schools that match your preferences and future goals using our smart matching algorithm. So why not giving it a try? You might never know what you’ll discover!

Ready4 SAT (Prep4 SAT) can be taken from here and placed straight on your Android smartphone, so good luck studying!