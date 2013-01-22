0 0 0

Since we are in the middle of the holiday season, you can only expect surprises from everyone. This includes special prices at all sorts of products and not only. Why shouldn’t apps be in the same category as well?

Today I want to tell you more about Volume Ace which is now priced at no more than $0.99 from $1.99 (it isn’t too much, but every dollar counts, right?). This is a Volume Manager that allows you to easily control your device’s volume levels. Even if you might first think that this is not something that you need, the truth is that it’s great to have your device volume settings at your finger tip as there are so many changes that you can make.

For example, are you aware of the fact that by using this app you can schedule profiles to apply automatically at the time and day you choose or simply create your own presets so that each profile can save his own Ringtone, Notification and Alarm tone?

When it comes to the special feature Timer Widget, let me tell you that it allows you to use the Timed profiles feature with just one click, not to mention that you can cycle through profiles by tapping widgets or that you can enjoy custom colors/style to widgets and main screen (Orange, Azure, Green, Red, White, Vintage, Blue Yellow, Pink and Purple). As for the Locker feature, don’t hesitate to use it as well in order to prevent ringer and/or media volume to be changed outside the app.

Could all these be something that you want too? Well, Volume Ace has a special price now, but I don’t know for how long, so don’t waste any more time and grab the app from here.

