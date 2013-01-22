Download Huawei MediaPad M3 Stock Wallpapers for your Android Device

0 0 0

There are some really cool wallpapers coming from various devices and Huawei MediaPad M3 is just another example that you should take into consideration. The Huawei MediaPad M3 comes with high-quality wallpapers that could change the way your handset look, if you are willing to try them out.

This handset has only 3 wallpapers to offer, but the zip that you can file here has no less than 7 wallpapers as we have also added the smaller variants of the original ones.

Thus, we have 7 stock wallpapers straight from the MediaPad M3. 4 of them are in 3200 x 2560 px resolution and the other 3 are in 2560 x 2560 pixel size. And the size of the zip file is of no more than 37 MB, so I can only imagine that the space is not a problem.

How to Grab Huawei MediaPad M3 Stock Wallpapers for your Android Device:

The Huawei-MediaPad-M3-Stock-Wallpapers.zip is waiting for you right here; Place the zip on your computer or laptop; Extract the pack right away and the best thing to do is to choose a convenient location as you are going to need them right away; At this point, you must transfer these wallpapers to your device via the handset’s USB cord; Then, you have to go to the Settings option; From there, change the current wallpaper from the display option, so Choose Display; Up next, choose Wallpaper; If prompted, you have to choose the Home screen or the lock screen.

