Can you Become the Next RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic?

Those awful times when video games were something you could only experience at home on our computer are nothing more than a part of the past. As an Android user, you have the privilege of enjoying an enormous app library on the Google Play Store and take the apps straight on your devices.

The story is no different for RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic. RollerCoaster Tycoon Classicis a new RCT experience, combining the best features from two of the most popular RCT games in the series’ history – I am talking about RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 for Android.

The basis of the game is that you are charged with building a rollercoaster park like no other. After all, you have to impress your customers, take safety measures up and deal with problems that occur when you expect them the less.

This is perfect if you are looking for a progressive game and believe it or not, it is quite fun too. After all, you will create and run amazing parks complete with the most outrageous rides imaginable. RCT Classic includes a set of authentic playability, as well as unique graphical style of Chris Sawyer’s original best-selling RollerCoaster Tycoon PC Games, now enhanced for handheld devices.

Packed with such a content, with hundreds of types of roller coasters and rides, and dozens of different shops, stalls, and facilities, this game lets its players enjoy designing and building roller coasters and rides, landscaping parks and managing their finances to keep their guests happy, willing to come back and the money flowing in. Just as in life, things might not be as easy as you think now! So, the question is: can you become the next RollerCoaster Tycoon?

For $6, you can get RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic on your Android device right away. If this isn’t too much for you (yes, many complained about the price), just access this direct link.