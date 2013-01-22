Evoland is a journey through the history of RPG gaming

0 0 0

I am a big fan of Role-Playing games as they are unlike any other kind of video game. There is no focus on demonstrating the ideal hand-eye coordination, there are no attempts from developers who want to get reach over night, but only amazing experiences that I hope that you are no stranger of.

Well, now you can play them on your Android devices too and some of them have something special to offer. One such example is Evoland which somehow uses ideas from many of your favorite games to make something new and exciting. Yes, this is actually a journey through the history of classic adventure and RPG gaming.

As you progress through the game, you unlock new technologies, gameplay systems play through the history of action-adventure video games and full 3D action. From monochrome to full 3D graphics and from turn-based battles to real-time boss fights, this game does its very best to make you live the evolution of adventure gaming.

Evoland’s elements are a tribute to some of the most venerated games in their respective genres, and it’s surprising just how well the shifting gameplay types work together. So, I know what you must be wondering: is it a Zelda scroll-and-slash or a Chrono Trigger-style world traveler?? Could it be a Final Fantasy turn-based RPG? The answer is yes, the game is inspired by many cult series that have left their mark in the RPG video gaming culture. It is all these at the same time and much more, so there is no way not to love it!

Are these good enough to worth paying $4.99? This game’s presence here is the best sign that you can get from me, as it is creative, highly entertaining and wonderfully nostalgic. I think that this is a must-play, but as always, I want to remind you that the decision remains all yours!

If you agree with me, grab Evoland from here.