Assume the role of Dan in Dan The Man: Action Platformer

0 0 0

This Android game has a retro arcade feel and some might even say that it come out from the 80’s, but this isn’t at all a bad thing. This legendary game dials back to gaming’s retro roots to bring you an action platformer brawler that you’d swear that you have played in the old arcade as well!

This is your chance to take control of the legendary Dan the Man! Who is Dan? Well, I am talking about a punching, kicking, anarchy-fighting kid who is trying to save the world from total destruction.

So, with this simple game mechanics, this is a retro game from start to finish. Jump, punch and kick your opponents while gathering coins to unlock more and more weapons in order to kick your opponents harder. Yes, all the upgradable weapons and abilities will help you achieve your goals!

Even more, you can unlock secret map areas to increase your loot and then spend it on guns and more. As you can guess, your first option is to assume the role of Dan. However, if this isn’t what you have in mind, then you can choose to customise your own character, or play as super girl Josie or Barry Steakfries! Either way, fun is guaranteed and you are still a part of the Dan The Man: Action Platformer game that I am telling you about.

Choose your mode of challenge between the three potential options: Story Modes, Endless Survival and Battle Mode all the while enjoying the beautiful music. And don’t forget that you have to be prepared for the Robo-bosses that will test their metal against your mettle! Who’s the best? You will never know unless giving this game a try!

In these conditions, Dan The Man: Action Platformer can be taken from here directly into your Android handset.