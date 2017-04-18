0 0 0

As you can see, more and more LineageOS official builds are released every day. Even if CyanogenMod is dead, the new LineageOS has taken its place and it’s doing a great job. Lineage OS took over it having the same codebase, but with a few tweaks, so here I am promoting Lineage OS to bring it to life like CyanogenMod was once, or make it even better.

This means that all CyanogenMod lovers will get all future updates in the name of Lineage OS and your Honor 4C is no exception. You can now install Lineage OS 14.1 on Honor 4C and here I am to guide you all the way.

First of all, you need to have the TWRP recovery on your device. In this process you may lose the data, so we recommend to take a complete backup before proceeding further. This is an essential step as if you screw up something you’ll have a complete backup so you can restore to the previous state.

Note: you should follow the below guide exactly or else it may lead to bricking your device. I am not responsible for any damage. Try this at your own risk!

How to Install Lineage OS 14.1 on Honor 4C:

First of all, download lineage-14.1-20170418-UNOFFICIAL-hi6210sft.zip; You must move it to the internal storage of your Honor 4C; Shut down your Android device and then hold Volume Down and Power button simultaneously to boot into recovery; Once booted into TWRP click on “wipe” then on “Advance wipe ” then select every other partition other than the Internal Storage then Swipe to format these partitions; Return to recovery menu and click Install; Then navigate to the lineage-14.1-20170418-UNOFFICIAL-hi6210sft.zip file, which you downloaded before; Select the file and swipe for install; After the process is done, again reboot your device into recovery. You must though have patience as it may take 5-20 minutes for installation.

I can only hope you found this article helpful. Let us know your feedback on Lineage OS 14.1 in the comments section from below.

