How to Enjoy Music life GO Launcher Theme

All phones come with a launcher and they all promise do be the best. Samsung’s TouchWiz launcher allows you to resize the home screen, while TouchWiz and Sense allow custom system themes, with theme galleries for users to select from and believe it or not, these themes also reach the notification shade, and system apps like Settings, Messages, and the Phone dialer. All these are useful, yet not enough for many of those users who’s hearts are thirsty for adventure.

Speaking of that, there’s a lot out there to choose from, but here are some launchers that should help you get the best for your device. Go Launcher Z (previously known as Go Launcher EX) is a home screen customization app that replaces your stock Android launcher. This basically lets you use gestures like pinching the welcome screen, to change contextual menus that are displayed by holding your finger on the screen and to modify widgets, not to mention that it dresses up your Android device with many free themes like no others.

Music Life is an unashamedly colorful theme inspired by graffiti art. Specially designed for GO Launcher Z, this one provides delicate app icons, wallpapers, folder and app drawer interface. There are various icons with custom street-art style designs, and the paint splash drop shadows added to all of your pre-existing icons look very cool.

GO launcher theme is only available for phones with GO Launcher Z installed, just to be clear from the start. However, I have to tell you that despite of all these advantages, Go Launcher has a big issue when it comes to all those ads and bloatware that will bombard you. If you’re okay with that, make sure you give it a go.

And as I was telling you, I love this theme and I know that many users out there agree with me. Well, it’s a wonderful option that simplifies the Android experience. It’s ideal for anyone who doesn’t want to spend huge amounts of time customizing their phone manually, yet the result is fantastic! See that by yourself!

Take Music life GO Launcher Theme right away and let me know if you like it!