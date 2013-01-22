How to Solve Audio Cutting Out Galaxy S8+ Error

I must admit that this time Samsung has moved rather rapidly to address the problems from its new Galaxy S8+. And in some cases, the flaws can be fixed without the company’s intervention, therefore don’t panic. However, I know that you might be a little frustrated since you had such high expectation, yet you get basic problems this time as well.

Many Samsung Galaxy S8+ users have described how audio is cutting out on their phones when streaming videos, playing music or playing their favorite games and your presence here is a sign that they are not the only ones complaining about such an error.

Is this problem affecting your handset as well? Then, let me help you with a few simple tricks that might get you on the right track!

How to Solve Audio Cutting Out Galaxy S8+ Error:

  • The best way to avoid it happen is to use a headphone, but this is just a simple tip that cannot essentially get to the very core of problem;
  • You can also press firmly an inch or two above the speakers on the S8+ as this can successful fix the issue;
  • This is another helpful trick that is suggested to try out if all the other explained methods do not work out for you, yet it comes at a cost. You should perform a factory reset which will erase everything from the device and will give you a fresh start, away from such errors. To perform a factory reset, you have to head towards settings > backup and reset > factory data reset > reset all or enter here for even more details in case of not being familiar with the procedure.

