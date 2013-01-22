0 0 0

Don’t tell me that you don’t know that Pet Rescue Saga from the makers of Candy Crush received an update with some interesting new features. The new version of Pet Rescue saga is 1.123.9 and got released just a few days ago, so waste no more time and get it on your Android too.

This is an ideal game for pet lovers. You practically have to match two or more blocks of the same color to clear the level and save the cute pets from the evil Pet Snatchers! Moves are limited, so my advice is to plan them carefully. You also know that it is so easy to sync the game between devices and unlock full game features when connected to the Internet and don’t forget that the game has both single player and multiplayer functionality. Therefore, it is up to you play Pet Rescue Saga alone to save pets or play with friends to see who gets the chance to score the highest.

Even more, in the latest update of Pet Rescue Saga, there is a new episode introduced. This one is called Blues Boulevard, so 15 new levels are introduced and now the total number of levels stand at a number of 1827.

Note: In order to install APK files from other sources, you will have to go to Setting >> Security >> Allow Unknown Sources. After you check this option, be sure that you will be able to install the files.

How to Get Pet Rescue Saga 1.123.9 APK for Android:

First of all, you need to take the Pet Rescue Saga 1.123.9 APK; Next, copy it on your Android device via the USB cable; Tap the downloaded APK to initiate the installation process; After that, feel free to run Pet Rescue Saga. All those lovable pets of all varieties, including puppies, bunnies, piglets and much more are waiting for you!