0 0 0

If your Android device isn’t acting right, then I know how disappointed you must be. I have heard of so many people looking for a way to fix for their Galaxy S8 device that’s running slow, so here I am with a guide especially for that matter.

Some claim that the device is slow after it received an update, others say that they cannot think of any possible source of this problem.

Is this your situation as well? I am sure that you want to make it run faster again and that’s why I am here for. So, if you are currently experiencing the same issue, continue reading the below steps and you won’t regret it.

How to Fix Galaxy S8 Device that’s Running Slow:

Safe mode is well known when it comes to troubleshooting software problems on your computer. But have you ever thought of that similar feature from your Android device? Booting into Safe Mode has never been a complicated thing to do, therefore follow these steps:

Turn off the handset; Press and hold the Power key past the model name screen; When you see the usual Samsung name appearing on the screen, you can release the Power key; Immediately after releasing the Power key, press and hold the Volume down key; Continue to hold the Volume down key until the Galaxy S8 handset finishes restarting; Safe mode will display in the bottom left corner of the screen; Then, just release the Volume down key when you see Safe Mode.

If your phone runs normally in this mode, then here’s the confirmation that you were looking for: one of the apps you installed is causing the problem. In such a case, you must reset and / or uninstall it as soon as possible. Don’t you know how to uninstall apps from your Galaxy S8? Well, let me guide you:

From the Home screen, swipe up on an empty spot to open the Apps tray; Tap Settings > Apps; Tap the app n in the default list; Tap the desired application; Then, tap Uninstall; Tap Uninstall again to confirm.

Well, let me remind you that recovery is an independent runtime environment that’s included on a separate partition from the main Android operating system on your Galaxy S8 smartphone. I imagine that you already know: this is basically the last resort for people troubleshooting a device, yet it can bring you the fix that you need so much!

Take a look at: How to Hard Reset Your Galaxy S8