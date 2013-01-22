Extended Availability of Samsung Pay to other Android Phones

0 0 0

Paying for purchases while you are out has gotten far easier and easier over the years, and tapping your phone to pay with Samsung Pay is one of the most convenient methods of the moment. However, have you heard that Samsung is taking in consideration the possibility of extending the availability of Samsung Pay to other Android phones?

Well, it seems that preliminary meetings with other OEMs have already taken place and they are quite promising. Samsung is delighted by the idea to make the fully-fledged version of Samsung Pay available on its own mid-to-low-range devices and so are we.

I would definitely love to see Galaxy J series with Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) capable chips, that’s for sure as long as Samsung Pay allows you to pay for purchases by simply tapping your phone against a terminal. This means that you don’t need to fumble with your wallet or cash any longer as long as your phone handles the transaction for you.

And it seems that Samsung Pay has already attracted 34 million users so far, so just imagine how big this number can get.

If you have not discovered Samsung Pay up to this point, let me be your guide: to get started with Samsung pay, the first thing that you’ll need to do is download the app. When you open it up, you must agree to its terms of service, and a privacy notice. Then, you have to set up how you want to verify purchases — you can use a pin, iris detection, or the fingerprint scanner.

From there, all you have to do is to enter your credit or debit card information. Depending on your bank, you may need to make a phone call after initially setting up Samsung Pay. This is to verify your bank card information and make sure that there isn’t any kind of identity theft going on. You may also be prompted with whether you want Samsung Pay to be your new default tap and pay method.

Will you be setting up Samsung Pay on your compatible Galaxy device right away? What about the idea of having this chance for your mid-range device at a later point? Let us know in the comments below!

