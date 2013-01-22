Add Brightness Slider on Status Bar in Android with Display brightness

0 0 0

Do you know how many interesting Android apps are out there? Let me tell you more about an application known as Display brightness which brings one of the more popular custom ROM features that you are looking on an Android device – I am talking about a brightness slider that lets you control the brightness by sliding your finger left/right on the status bar.

The Display brightness app practically creates a customizable bar on the top of the screen, with or without the status bar being present. Simply swipe the bar left or right and you can decrease or increase the screen’s brightness.

Most stock software versions do not offer any such feature and another major advantage is that this application does not require root access and works flawlessly on most Android versions.

Getting ready:

First of all, enter into Settings and tap on the Security option. Once there, make sure that the “Unknown Sources” option is checked;

You need to have an Amazon account in order to succeed;

Make sure that the device is properly charged.

Add Brightness Slider on Status Bar in Android:

You must download the Amazon Underground app from here; Install it right away; Also download the Display Brightness app from Amazon Underground and install it; don’t worry, RuberSoft’s Display brightness is completely free to download; Open the app and go wild: you can choose to customize various features of the brightness slider, so select the size, alter the overall length of the slider, change the bar type, select the screen position to relocate the brightness slider, adjust the transparency and more; At the end, drag the slider to adjust the brightness of your device.

Note: Keep in mind the fact that the app doesn’t work on all devices, but the exceptions are limited. I have heard that Huawei Mate 9 running Android 7.0 Nougat is such an example as the app had some force closures while changing the settings, yet I hope that you won’t encounter any issues.

