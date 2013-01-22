Easily Flash Android 8.0 Oreo on Redmi Note 3

0 0 0

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 is one of the most selling devices in India, so I bet that you are eager to find out how to flash Android 8.0 Oreo on your own device. If you do this, then you will be able to get the look of the latest Android Oreo on your device, along with some amazing features such as notification badges for app icons, Integrated printing support, lockscreen shortcuts, background optimizations and not only.

I am sure that you are already familiar to all these, but there is something that you need to know right from the start: this time, I am talking about the unofficial port of Android Oreo 8.0 which is compatible with both Redmi Note 3 and Redmi Note Pro Snapdragon versions.

The ROM is stable, yet the truth is that VoLTE, hotspot, as well as USB Tethering are not working properly at this point. This is though a compromise that I am sure that you are willing to take, so move on to the nest step and take a close look at the preparatory steps:

Make sure that you have unlocked the bootloader on your Redmi Note 3;

A custom recovery like TWRP has to be installed on your Redmi Note 3;

Make sure there is more than 70% battery in your smartphone;

An active internet connection is a must in order to download the theme for your Redmi Note 3.

Procedure:

Download and transfer the AOSP ROM zip file to your Redmi Note 3; Boot your Redmi Note 3 into TWRP recovery, so you should better keep holding the power and volume buttons for a few seconds until the TWRP recovery screen appears; Select Wipe from TWRP main menu and do a Swipe to Factory Reset on the bottom of screen; Go back to TWRP main menu, tap on Install and select the AOSP ROM .zip file that you transferred to your Redmi Note 3; After selecting the .zip file, do Swipe to Confirm Flash on the bottom of screen to begin the custom ROM installation process; Once the ROM is successfully flashed, you’ll see Wipe cache/Dalvik option, select it and then do Swipe to wipe on bottom of screen; Now, it’s time to reboot your device to boot into the Unofficial Port of AOSP 8.0 on your Redmi Note 3.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 may never see Android 8.0 Oreo update coming to it officially from the Chinese manufacturer. But this doesn’t mean the device isn’t capable of running the latest and greatest version of Android – you see how easy it is!