Candy Crush Saga is a game that you can never get bored of. It’s simple and fun at the same time to switch the adjacent candies from coloums and rows. We should match three candies of the same color to crush them and clear the board. There will be some special combinations that will make your game play incredibly easy or quite the opoosste, yet there is something that we should better admit from the start: well, the limited number of lives is a real disaster if you’re a Candy Crush Saga fanatic.

Do you want to get unlimited lives in Candy Crush Saga on Android? I must warn you right from the start about all those modded APKs that can be found on the internet that claim to provide you unlimited lives.

Keep in mind that security remains essential and installing software from unknown sources is not the best thing to do. On the contrary, there is a simple trick involving changing the date & time and here I am to tell you more about the procedure. Note that you must have an internet connection for the procedure to work.

Get Unlimited Lives in Candy Crush Saga:

For the start, don’t hesitate to play the game as you usually do it; When you run out of lives, close the game; Then, you need to go to your device’s Settings; Find your way into Date & Time settings – you must basically scroll down until you find Date & Time; Untick the Automatic date & time box and set the clock ahead three hours; After that, you can go back to Candy Crush Saga. Just let the game load, but don’t start playing. You will be setting your date and time back to the regular time. You just need to let Candy Crush load so that it applies your lives.

Make sure to wait a minute or two. Then, don’t hesitate to play Candy Crush Saga again until you run out of the newly replenished lives and feel free to repeat the steps just the same way.