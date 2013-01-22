Galaxy Note 8: How to Stream Audio to 2 Devices with Bluetooth 5.0

by · 5 hours ago

Share on Reddit0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0

With its exceptional screen, solid performance and an improved S Pen, it’s no surprise that Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 is its best big phone ever. I don’t know about you, but I have no doubts that the Note 8 is a great smartphone as long as it packs all the usual flagship specs, not to mention a dual camera that works incredibly well and some features to die for.

Bluetooth is useful and annoying at the same time. Among the many other features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is Bluetooth 5 support; it isn’t the first phone to include the new standard, yet if you’re unfamiliar, Bluetooth 5 is a fairly major upgrade from Bluetooth 4.0. It has double the bandwidth speed (2 Mb/s), 4x the range, and support for long-range low energy Bluetooth connections.

Even more, there is this special Dual audio feature. This lets the phablet to easily stream audio to two Bluetooth headsets or speakers at the same time. Or to enjoy the same sound to two different Bluetooth speakers. Even more, BT5.0 reaches 8x further, it also connects 4x faster, and is just better overall than ever before.

You can also adjust the volume for each device independently, so this looks a lot to the idea of sharing an earbud with your friend, except with fewer wires and more advantages. How to Stream Audio to 2 Devices with Bluetooth 5.0? if you are willing to try it out, then the process of setting up two Bluetooth devices on the Galaxy Note 8 is very simple.

Head to Settings > WiFi & Bluetooth > Turn on Bluetooth and tap the three dots near the top right of the screen. Choose Dual audio and turn it on. At this point, when music is playing there is a control center in the notification bar to completely control audio.

When you enable the functionality on the handset, be careful that it warns you that one device may be slightly quieter than the other one, but I wasn’t able to find much of a difference. What about you?

Share on Reddit0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0

Popa Loredana

Loredana has graduated Communication and Public Relations and works as a copywriter for over three years. She uses technology every day ( just as anyone else having her age ), but somehow things turned into something more than that. She just loves to discover more about what’s new and interesting, so why not combining that with her passion for writing? Here, on Android Flagship she contributes articles regarding the best choices that you could take when it comes to the latest Android releases and not only and she promises to keep you updated.