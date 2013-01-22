Set Multiple Pictures on Your Lock Screen as Slideshow by using a Native Samsung App

0 1 2

One of the most impressive things about Google and Android is that it is fully customisable. Unlike Apple’s iOS and Microsoft’s Windows Phone, this operating system is open to developers, so that each manufacturer can put their own touch on the software. As you already know, as a Samsung Galaxy owner, TouchWiz is Samsung’s own skin for Android.

It has many useful new features, it’s fresh and colorful, as well as full of surprises. For example, I bet that there is something that you don’t know about the lock screen wallpaper.

All Galaxy devices—including the popular Galaxy S6 (and S6 Edge), along with the most recent Note 5 and Edge Plus— give you the possibility to choose a group of images that will be displayed on your lock screen in a an interesting slideshow?

This practically means that your precious smartphone can display a different lock screen wallpaper each hour of the day. And be sure that I will show you how to use the feature with the help of this detailed guide:

Set Multiple Pictures as Your Samsung Galaxy Lock Screen:

For the start, you have to open Wallpaper Settings; Then, you must choose the “Wallpaper” entry; From here, use the drop-down menu at the top of the screen in order to select “Lock screen; Up next, press the “From Gallery” button in the bottom-left corner; Do you see a photo-picker interface? Look closer and there you’ll notice a small check box on the top-left corner of each thumbnail; Tick this check box for each image that you’d like to use in your lock screen wallpaper slideshow; After that, tap the “Done” button in the top-right corner; Do not hesitate to size your wallpaper to fit by panning and zooming as necessary; When you’re done here, tap the “Set As Wallpaper” button at the bottom of the screen to save your changes permanent; Starting to this moment, be sure of the fact that your phone will display a new lock screen wallpaper each hour of the day.

And that’s not all! Do you know that you can even Create the Ideal Android Wallpaper with FreshCoat or Design your own Live Wallpaper with Android Murtastic if you want short animations comprised of text emoticons and wallpapers with personal mottos that motivate you when you need it the most? If you are not that creative, then other options are waiting for you. I am talking about:

Meter – the Android Live Wallpaper that you are Looking for in case of thinking about finding a data-driven wallpaper that shows battery level, wireless signal and even notifications in a very simple visualization;

HTC One A9 Stock Wallpapers which can be the best option for your Android phone if you want to get HTC’s feel with one of its 6 full HD wallpapers;

Moto X Play Stock Wallpapers that can also be taken on any Android Device;

Galaxy Note 5 Stock Wallpapers in HD if you are prepared to give your phone a freah look with one of these 6 stock wallpapers.