The LG G5 flagship is one of the best high-end smartphones currently available and the truth is that it has proved to be quite popular. However, the smartphone also gets its fair share of issues and this should not disappoint you.

Today, I decided to address one of the most common problems with the LG G5, and offer potential solutions to fix it as soon as possible.

Many LG G5 users encounter problems connecting to Bluetooth and if you are one of them, don’t be worried. This happens on occasion with most devices with no exceptions, and it can be quickly fixed by software updates or by simply performing a few simple steps.

Let’s get started!

How to Fix Bluetooth Connectivity Problem on LG G5:

Go into Settings> General > Smart settings and make sure an app or profile isn’t turning off or messing with Bluetooth;

Many Bluetooth or other issue we see with any phone typically gets fixed by a simple reboot. Hold the Power button down, hit reboot, and let the LG G5 phone restart fresh;

Navigate to Settings > Bluetooth. Make sure the settings are right. Go to Settings and access Bluetooth one again in order to delete any old pairings. Then, just set up a new pairing and there are big chances for the issue to be solved;

Nothing seems to work for you if you are here, so the last thing you can do is to perform a hard reset. Of course, you need to backup all your data and files first as they are about to be deleted and then, here’s what you have to do:

Press and hold the Volume Down and Power keys; When the LG logo displays, quickly let go of the Power key but hold it again while you continue holding the Volume Down key; Use the Volume Down button to highlight Yes when ‘Factory data reset’ appears; Tap the Power key to confirm the reset procedure; When prompted with ‘Erase all user data and restore default settings,’ use the Volume Down key to highlight Yes;

Confirm your action by pressing the Power button.

If you’ve had to struggle any other LG G5 issues, don’t forget to mention them in the comments section below or in the comments area and I will try to help you find a solution as soon as possible!