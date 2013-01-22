DU Speed Booster & Cleaner and its Useful Features

0 0 0

DU Speed Booster & Cleaner is one of those Google Play apps that pretend being able to clean cache and junk file, boost your phone to make phone faster by 60%, also helping you to keep your handset clean, safe and in a state as close as possible to the initial one. Can it actually do all these or is this one of those apps that promise a lot and nothing more than that?

I never write about an app without trying it out, but this time I will let you decide if this is what you are looking for or not. The features found in DU Speed Booster & Cleaner speak for themselves, so why not taking a closer look to what this app can do for your handset?

I am sure that you will find at least a few of them as being useful.

Phone Boost

Phone Boost speeds up your device by cleaning all those apps which have no purpose of running in the background. This frees up some of your RAM and this mean that you can finally enjoy a faster Android smartphone.

App Manager

DU Speed Booster and Cleaner also has its own app manager. The Unique feature of DU’s App manager is that it can uninstall apps which come pre-installed with your Android device, not to mention that it can move apps to and from the SD card to Phone memory and vice versa.

Network Boost

This useful tool can reset all your network interface connection by one click and don’t leave aside that it has the Vol Boost feature inside also by one click.

App Lock

Taking care of your privacy is easier than ever with DU Speed Booster and Cleaner as its App Lock prevents others from accessing data from social media app.

Security and Antivirus

DU Group is always dedicated to providing a safer mobile experience, so the antivirus found in the DU Speed Booster and Cleaner app scans all the SD Cards and phone content and removes any malware if found.

Game Booster

If you dream of a better game experience, then take in consideration that this feature automatically improves your game speeds by 30%+ when launching games.

Trash Cleaner

The Trash Cleaner of this app can help you in erasing residue files. By residue files, I am referring at those unused files and APK’S app data of previously installed apps that do no good any longer.

And if you are still not convinced by the efficiency of the app, let me tell you that DU Speed Booster & Cleaner is trusted by 230 million users all over the world. So, if you think that its features can be useful, I can only encourage you to give it a try too and download DU Speed Booster and Cleaner right away.

DU Speed Booster & Cleaner can be taken from here.