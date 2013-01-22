0 0 0

Are you a student, teacher or just have an interest in the chemical sciences? There are apps for everything these days: you can find apps for taking notes, sharing files, recording lectures, managing your tasks along with revision apps, citation & bibliography apps, organisation apps, as well as apps that might help you with your problems. The point is that the best student apps aim to improve your productivity and learning and the Periodic Table is a great example for that.

More than just another interactive periodic table, this Periodic Table app from the Royal Society of Chemistry is different as long as it successfully incorporates everything from podcasts to videos to help you learn about the elements. This image-rich app is the only periodic table you need and I must tell you from the start the fact that you don’t have to worry about being overwhelmed by all the information as long as the app showcases different levels of data to satisfy everyone, from a novice to an AP Chemistry student.

By using it, you can easily see elements in their natural state and real-life applications, check out interesting podcasts and videos, use the interactive slider in order to see how elements change state as temperature increases, or explore the discovery of the elements through history, not to mention that you can take advantage of the simple table for quick access to data – like sorting elements in order of increasing density.

Even more, i want you to understand from the start that you can customize your app to see only what interests you and eliminate everything that you don’t need at the moment.

If this is what you have in mind or if at least you are curious, grab the Periodic Table app from the Royal Society of Chemistry from here. Then, let me know what you think of it!