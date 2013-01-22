Gallery Vault creates a Private Vault for your Photos

0 0 0

I don’t talk too much about gallery apps, as most of them are just copies of something greater and I am kind of tired of that. However, many of you know that it’s important that the Gallery app on our Android devices is fully equipped to manage the tons of photos we’ve taken. While smartphone manufacturers mostly include a photo management app aka a Gallery app by default, they most certainly aren’t the best.

They all have their fair of issue. Some are slow to load pictures or slow in general, other cannot do what they claim and so on, so you have to look for better options. Is privacy you main concern? Then, Gallery Vault should be your top choice!

Gallery Vault happens to be especially outstanding at this chapter and I must tell you more about it. This app is simple, yet very advanced and full of features. Gallery Vault might not be as popular as other options, but it has one of the most intuitive interfaces that you can find and this time, here’s an app that does exactly what the name says it does.

To be more precise, Gallery Vault can easily create a private vault for your photos to keep them away from prying eyes. With it, you are free to hide photos, videos, and any other type of file that this app supports. You can also hide the icon so no one knows how to access it but you, get alerts if someone breaks in, and remember that the the app also supports some fingerprint-enabled devices (Samsung devices only for the moment, but I can only hope that the list will get bigger in the near future).

I love that there is no storage limitation to hide photos, videos and other special features are included too such as shake your phone to close Gallery Vault in a hurry, the support Break-in Alerts and know who is trying to break-in, or the support for Fake Passcode with the option to show fake content when you input fake passcode (you have no idea what usage examples cross my mind right now, but even so, I don’t think that Gallery Vault was created for cheaters).

This is a great option if you want some privacy in general, so try out the free version before you buy it or stick with the free option if it gives you most of what you want! And I have to warn you that sometimes, in some devices, Gallery Vault might be killed by system or other apps. Therefore, the app may not be able to respond to dial event, but the problem can be easily solved: you can use your device built-in browser to visit this page and then, tap the “Manage Space” button in System App Detail Info page of Gallery Vault (System Setting->Apps->GalleryVault).

Gallery Vault – Hide Pictures is one of a kind, you can see that now! Do you want to try it out too? The app can be taken from here. Take you time to explore what it has to offer and if there’s anything that feels out of place, I am delighted to receive any feedback and help you!