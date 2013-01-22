How to Play Oceanhorn on Android

0 0 0

If you are a fan of role-playing games then this game will excite you for sure. i am talking about Oceanhorn which is all about growing from a boy to a legend and starting an adventure that you might or might not be ready for. Just pretend that one day things change… You wake up, like in any other day, but only to find a letter from your father. He is nowhere to be found. The only lead is his old notebook and a mysterious necklace. What happened?

The smooth animations, vector graphics, seamless controls and the plot are truly special in this game. You practically have to explore the islands of Uncharted Seas, a world filled with many dangers, puzzles and secrets waiting to be discovered. Fight monsters, learn to use magic and find out ancient treasures which will help you on your quest.

Use all your wits and skill to unravel the mysteries of the ancient kingdom Arcadia and sea monster Oceanhorn where the name of the game comes from. However, this time I cannot tell you more as I do not want to spoil your experience. I can only assure you that playing Oceanhorn on Android is as fun and captivating as such a game can be.

The team of Oceanhorn has really stepped up in delivering a quality content to us. Apart from its marvelous storyline, the game features uncharted islands to explore, more than 10 hours of gameplay, quests, as well as a special music in the game made from the legendary Nobuo Uematsu and Kenji. Well, if this is not the recipe of success, then I don’t know what else to think of.

Don’t hesitate to visit the Play Store for more details and even for download. Why wasting more time if you have already discovered what you are looking for?

Oceanhorn can be grabbed from here and taken straight to your Android device.