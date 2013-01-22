Become a Part of an Amazing Battle in Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions

0 0 0

The Android Geometry Wars series have been consistently described as one of the most enjoyable indie games ever made. Geometry Wars 3 continues that proud tradition by introducing 3D maps constructed out of various shapes to make the game more challenging. Are you new to this Android game? Well, let’s change that as soon as possible and let me present you a few things before taking it.

This is your chance to experience the full evolution of the award-winning Geometry Wars franchise and become a part of the battle through waves of enemies on 3D grids! Even more, this is great since it is an arcade shooter game and one that truly deserves this name!

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions features no less than 100 levels and it’s all played over 15 3D grids. The objective of the game is to score as many points as possible by destroying numerous shapes and surviving by not touching them. If this happens, it’s not a good thing: the ship is destroyed and a life is lost.

Be careful not to end up in this position too often! And meanwhile, you can have lots of fun as long as there are no less than 12 battle modes including Pacifism, King, Claustrophobia, as well as 6 unique companion drones including Attack, Ram, Snipe, Defend, Sweep and Collect, not to mention the 5 devastating super abilities including Homing, Black Hole, Turret, and Detonator that you will surely use often!

This is a fantastic game as long as you only have super abilities and all of the HD, colorful explosions that your brain can handle. $9.99 may seem a little too much for a mobile game, but keep in mind that there are no in-app purchases to bug you, so can you really put a price on your happiness?

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions can be taken from here. Compete with friends and other players on global leaderboards for every level in the game and don’t leave aside the Bluetooth controller support.