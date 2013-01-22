Avoid the Dangers of a Post-Nuclear life with Android Fallout Shelter

0 0 0

Android Fallout Shelter was released in 2015 and it had enough time to make a name. Why is Fallout Shelter a success? Keep on reading and you will see why other people love it so much and why it’s fresh even after one year and a half. This game is the absolute best out there if you are all about strategy! In this game, you have the mission to create a brighter future…. Even if it is underground! Well, you must build a fallout shelter, populate it with people, and then manage everything so that it runs well. After all, we are talking about the dangers of a post-nuclear life.

You’ll have to send dwellers out into the wastelands for supplies and fend off bad guys trying to kill the people that you are helping with so much passion. In this way, you get to know your Dwellers and lead them to happiness. If you do so, you will find their ideal jobs and watch them flourish. Give them outfits, weapons, and start training to improve their abilities.

They will reach to an end, but you must always find new armor and weapons, gain experience, and earn Caps. And don’t let your people get hurt!

Like that, you can create entire communities, and all kinds of stuff. The Android game has substantial depth and it’s one of those you can easily play for months before you even realize it has in-app purchases. Well, yes, that’s a bad thing since it has ads, but is the story new? And some have claimed in a while that the game crashes a lot, but luckily it has never became a nuisance as it has been fixed by the developers and this no longer happens.

The developers are great at another chapter; even if they added ads, they are not so intrusive as it happens in other cases and I must tell you that they have also done a great work with adding new content to help keeping things fresh.

Take Android Fallout Shelter from here.